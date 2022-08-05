'Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 13th Birthday: 'Mind Blown'
Jenelle Evans Made Up Story About Husband Shooting and Killing H…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
‘$100,000 Pyramid’: Taran Killam Gives Tips and Tricks to Winnin…
Jenelle Evans can't believe it, but her firstborn just turned 13, and the Teen Mom 2 star revealed how they celebrated!
The former reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video of the shindig that included an elaborate, dirt bike-themed cake to the actual birthday gift (what else?!), a dirt bike! She captioned the post, JACE IS 13 YEARS OLD 🤯💗😭 #HappyBirthday #MindBlown."
In the video, Evans can be heard saying, "It was his 13th birthday this week," before reeling off the birthday activities. She revealed that they all headed to Olive Garden for lunch. When it came time to revealing the cake, everyone seemed impressed, with the cake itself looking like a huge tire.
"Honestly, I didn't need to get a cake this big," Evans can be heard in the video. She added that all he wanted to do was spend all day riding his dirt bike.
Evans shares Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis. He was out of the picture when MTV cameras documented her life. Her mom, Barbara, a fan favorite, helped raise Jace while Evans struggled to get her life together.
She's currently married to David Eason. They share 5-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans also shares 8-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.
Evans joined the Teen Mom franchise in 2011. She was fired from the show in 2019.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jenelle Evans Says Her Kids Are 'Safe' After Husband's Reported Arrest
Jenelle Evans Reveals She’s Back Together With David Eason and in Quarantine
Jenelle Evans on Those Romance Rumors and Potential Return to 'Teen Mom 2'