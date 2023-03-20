Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries as She Regains Custody of Son Jace From Mom Barbara
Jenelle Evans is celebrating a major milestone she's been working toward for years. The 31-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to TikTok over the weekend to share that her mother, Barbara Evans, has signed over custody of Jenelle's 13-year-old son, Jace, back to her after a years-long battle.
"IT'S OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom," Jenelle captioned the video.
In the clip, Jenelle is seen signing papers and telling someone off camera of her mom, "She's completely fine. She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise,' and her and her friend have a cruise already planned."
Jenelle cuts to footage of herself in the car holding up a document and declaring, "It's done, it's done," as she breaks down in happy tears.
She then shares a selfie of her and Jace.
Jenelle previously confirmed the news to Us Weekly, saying “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter. Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.' She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it's a done deal!"
Jenelle welcomed Jace in 2009 with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, on 16 and Pregnant.
In 2010, Jenelle signed over temporary custody of Jace to Barbara and in 2017, Barbara was granted permanent custody of the reality star's oldest child.
Jenelle also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 6, with her husband, David Eason. Her personal life struggles, including multiple arrests, substance abuse struggles, and toxic relationships, were documented for MTV for years on Teen Mom 2. In 2019, Jenelle was fired by MTV a year after David was fired for making homophobic comments online. She has since briefly returned to film a 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Despite Jenelle and David's on-off relationship, her manager, August Keen, tells ET, “Regarding the latest rumors of Jenelle and David splitting up. That couldn't be furthest from the truth, they're happier then ever now that they are a complete family with Jenelle regaining custody of her son Jace. Jace is settling in fine and everyone couldn't be happier. Jenelle and David are rejoicing there victory, happy and in love as can be.”
