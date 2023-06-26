Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are soaking up precious and rare moments with all four of their daughters. The Teen Mom OG stars shared a touching photo featuring themselves and their four girls, including their eldest daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

All of their backs are to the camera, likely per the request of Carly's adopted parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, who have been candid in the past about their desire to keep their daughter off the reality stars' social media pages for the sake of her privacy.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl ❤️ she's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍" Catelynn captioned the touching image. "Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!! #adoption #loveyou #mygirls."

Proud dad Tyler commented on the image, getting candid about his emotions.

"Omg 🥹 the feeling I have when I’m with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable," he wrote. "The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times."

He went on to praise his eldest daughter for being "so smart, so kind, and so goofy."

Tyler also gave Carly’s adopted parents a shout-out, saying, "Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her!"

Catelynn and Tyler are also parents to daughters Nova, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya Rose, 1. Tyler said that watching Carly with her sisters was "pure magic," adding, "All you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs!" calling their connection, "unmistakable."

Tyler gushed over his wife, whom he has been with since middle school, adding, "I love you so much @catelynnmtv, you are the strongest woman I'll ever come to know. You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU! You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it’s beautiful matriarch 😍❤️🥰"

The couple's co-star, Maci Bookout, also commented on the touching image, writing, "Beautiful! So happy for all of you getting this time together. Love y’all ❤️"

The subject of Catelynn and Tyler's access to Carly has been ongoing throughout the couple’s time on MTV. They first appeared on the show 16 and Pregnant, which documented their decision to place Carly for adoption and the aftermath.

In May, Catelynn celebrated Carly's 14th birthday with a throwback photo on social media, writing, "14 years ago this amazing little girl was born! Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️ Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!"

In March 2021, ET spoke with Catelynn, who said she's never rewatched her painful episode of 16 and Pregnant.

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," Catelynn told ET at the time. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can't do it."

In a previous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Tyler got a vasectomy, noting that they were "done" expanding their family.

In another episode of the show, Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter, Nova, expressed sadness at being separated from Carly.

"She just started sobbing and she was like, 'I really miss Carly.' She was like, 'Why did you have to separate us?'" Catelynn told Tyler of what Nova had said. "It just never occurred to me when I was making the decision at 16 how it would impact my future children, you know?"

