'Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Celebrates Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday With Sweet Tribute
Teen Mom alums Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating someone special. On Thursday, the 31-year-old MTV star took to social media to wish her oldest daughter, Carly, a happy birthday.
"14 years ago this amazing little girl was born! Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️ Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!," Catelynn captioned the post.
The birthday wishes led with a picture of Carly as a little girl, posing in a blue dress. Catelynn's message followed with pictures of Carly and her sisters.
In 2009, Catelynn and Tyler were featured on 16 and Pregnant. During their episode, the young parents welcomed Carly, and decided to put her up for adoption, as they were unable to give her a good home and support her at such a young age.
Since, the couple -- who got married in 2015 -- have welcomed daughters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 1.
Fans have watched as Catelynn and Tyler have navigated the complexities of their adoption process with Carly over the years. Last year, in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Tyler and Catelynn had to explain to a tearful Nova why her big sister doesn't live with them.
In March 2021, ET spoke with Catelynn, who said she's never rewatched her painful episode of 16 and Pregnant.
"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," Catelynn told ET at the time. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can't do it."
