Catelynn Lowell Admits to Feeling Nervous as Husband Tyler Gets Vasectomy on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
Catelynn Baltierra on Why She and Husband Tyler REFUSE to Watch …
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Husb…
Inside Rihanna’s Road to Performing at Super Bowl LVII
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
'Bachelor in Paradise': Michael A. and Sierra Have a Heart-to-He…
Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Has ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Contr…
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude in Gold Body Paint Nude for 50th Birt…
Jenny Mollen's Key to Marriage to Jason Biggs Is 'a Lot of Thera…
Jenna Dewan on Why She Turned Down Daughter's Request to Be in a…
HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Opens Up About Post-Baby Body Transformatio…
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Gets Sweetest 16th Birth…
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Inside Her Final Moments and Legacy
Tim Allen on Bringing Back 'The Santa Clause' and Daughter Joini…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
'The Mandalorian's Amy Sedaris Reacts to Fan Love for Her Charac…
Emmys 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Naomi Watts Reacts to Bestie Nicole Kidman’s Viral AMC Intro (Ex…
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility to Treat ‘Overall Health…
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are done having kids! The couple documented Baltierra getting a vasectomy on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
As one of the original couples from the MTV franchise, the pair have been together since middle school. They welcomed Carly in 2009 and placed her up for adoption during an emotional episode of 16 and Pregnant. They later welcomed daughters Nova, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1, choosing to raise the three girls together.
"No more kids for us. Three's a lot," Catelynn says in Tuesday's episode.
But even though they've come to this decision together, Catelynn admits to being nervous about her husband getting, as he puts it, "snippety snipped."
"I feel a little bit of butterflies. I don't know, it just means we're done," Catelynn tells a confused Tyler. "It's set in stone."
"Yes, yes it is," Tyler assures her, smiling.
Tyler says he's not nervous about the procedure, but once it's over admits to anxiously anticipating the pain that's to come after the numbing agent wears off.
"I'm just nervous because I think it's so numb, you know, so I don't know where [it'll hurt]," he says.
He also admits that he wasn't paying attention to the doctor's instructions, joking, "I was so distracted by smoke coming from my nuts."
The couple tied the knot in August 2015. In addition to carrying their daughters, Catelynn also suffered a miscarriage in 2017, which led her to go to a treatment center for depression and self-harm. She had a second miscarriage in 2020.
In 2021 while she was pregnant with Rya, Catelynn told ET's Deidre Behar, "As of now this will be our last child. That means I've carried four children biologically. I feel like it'll feel complete. My body is cut off. It is done. Whatever we've given we're meant to have and if that's a house full of girls, poor Tyler, but that's what we're meant to have, I guess."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, Welcomes Fourth Child
See Catelynn Lowell Give Advice to New '16 and Pregnant' Star Abygail
Catelynn Lowell Shares the Only Reason She'd Rewatch '16 And Pregnant'