'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, Welcomes Fourth Child

Congrats are in order for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra! The Teen Mom OG star and her husband have welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby girl.

The couple shared the exciting news on their social media on Saturday. The mom-of-four posted a black-and-white photo of their little bundle of joy wrapped up in a blanket in the hospital bassinet.

"Our baby has arrived! ❤️" Lowell, 29, captioned her photo. She did not reveal her daughter's name. Baltierra also posted a video of their little one on his Instagram Story, writing, "She's here and she's perfect."

Instagram Story

Before their baby's arrival, Lowell posted a photo of a hospital bassinet, writing, "Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰."

Lowell announced her pregnancy news in February, just two months after revealing she had suffered her second miscarriage in December. "This rainbow was worth the storm." she captioned a post which included an ultrasound photo. "Baby Baltierra coming soon."

The reality star, who is mom to daughters Carolyn, 11, Nova, 6 and Vaeda, 2, took to Instagram in December to share the heartbreaking news that she and Baltierra had lost their baby.

"I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," she wrote. "I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

Following the December pregnancy loss, Lowell shared her hopes for baby number four. "I pray that the lord will bless us with one more," she wrote on Facebook. "If not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have." Lowell previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2018.

Just earlier this week, Lowell and Baltierra celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

"Happy 6th anniversary to the love of my life and soulmate!!!! I look forward to the rest of our years together with our beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv," the reality captioned a wedding photo.

