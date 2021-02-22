Catelynn Lowell is pregnant!

The Teen Mom OG star is expecting her fourth child with husband Tyler Baltierra. The rainbow baby comes after Lowell revealed she suffered a second miscarriage in December.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her two daughters, Nova, 6 and Vaeda, 2, announcing that Baby Baltierra will be making his or her arrival in 27 weeks.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon 👶🤰🌈 #LinkInBio," the reality star captioned the baby announcement.

A second photo of Baby Baltierra's ultrasound was also included in the post.

Back in December, Lowell opened up on social media about her miscarriage, writing, "I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby. I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

The MTV star decided to honor both the children she and Baltierra were never able to meet with a touching tattoo.

Lowell shared a small drawing of a baby angel on Instagram, writing, "Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven ❤️👼👼."

She later shared a close-up of the fresh ink, writing, "Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art ❤️👼👼."

Following the December pregnancy loss, Lowell shared her hopes for baby number four.

"I pray that the lord will bless us with one more," she wrote on Facebook. "If not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have."

Watch the video below to see the moment Lowell left to a treatment center in Arizona to deal with her first pregnancy loss in 2018.

