Tyler Baltierra is one proud dad.

Days after welcoming baby number three with Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, Baltierra took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first photo of their newborn daughter, Vaeda Luma. In the pic, the MTV couple's little one is fast asleep in her baby carrier, as their dog also snoozes on the floor next to her.

"Welcome home Vaeda!" the father of three wrote alongside the sweet snap. "Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours! 🥰😭😍." The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Thursday, when Baltierra posted a photo of Catelynn's chart, writing, "She's here & I'm in love!"

Baby V weighted six pounds and four ounces at birth. Baltierra also wrote, "Healthy mom & healthy baby," alongside the baby announcement.

Catelynn first teased her daughter’s arrival on Feb. 6, posting to Instagram, “I think this baby is gonna come soon!”

The couple has been together for over a decade. They first placed their daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009 during an emotional episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. On New Year’s Day 2015, they welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, whom they parent together.

However, this past season of Teen Mom OG has been a tough one for the pair. Catelynn suffered a traumatic miscarriage in 2017, which led to her spending time in a treatment facility for depression. They've also had marital problems, which led to them briefly separating at the end of last year before getting back together.

See more of their journey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Post Pics for Daughter’s Birthday Following Trial Separation

'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Says She and Tyler Baltierra Are 'Not Getting a Divorce'

Related Gallery