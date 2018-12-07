Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are trying to make things work.

Fans were devastated to learn of the Teen Mom OG couple's separation on the show last month, but according to Lowell, she and Baltierra have no plans to divorce.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment,” she wrote in a since-deleted post on Friday, referring to her recent decision to enter a mental health facility after experiencing suicidal thoughts. "He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now! We love each other and ALWAYS WILL!”

Baltierra and Lowell had been together since middle school, and married in 2015. They placed their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009 before welcoming Nova in 2015, and are currently expecting another baby girl.

On a November episode of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra asked Lowell if they could try living apart for a month after they went on a couples therapy retreat in Sedona. She agreed, explaining that they had "a lot of work to do" on their relationship.

The reality star then admitted her insecurities over the decision to an MTV producer, but insisted that she and Baltierra were not planning to date other people.

"I even texted him and asked him, ‘Is there somebody else?’ He was like, ‘What the f**k, do you think that I would cheat on you?’ And I’m like, in my heart of hearts, no, but it was just so blindsided,” she said. "I feel like the separation thing for me is going to be hard, but it’ll be good for me in a way. Then I have time to just focus on me and Nova. It’s always been Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty, just giving each of us room to grow on our own.”

