Get ready for little Tezlee Baltierra!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced that they plan to live apart for a month and that they were expecting another little girl together during last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG. And on Monday’s episode, the couple went in to have a sonogram as Catelynn passed the three-month mark in her pregnancy.

As they watched their little girl on the screen, the ultrasound technician asked if they’d thought of a name and Tyler told her, “Tezlee.”

It seems the couple is a fan of names that end with “lee” or “ly.” Their first daughter, Carly, was born in 2009. The couple chose to place her for adoption to give her a better life. They then welcomed daughter Novalee in early 2015, who they parent together.

Later in the episode, Tyler spoke with his dad, Butch, about the current situation between himself and his wife.

When Butch asked if the baby was planned, Tyler quickly replied, "F**k no! I’m not gonna bring no f**king innocent kid into this s**t.”

He added that the pregnancy and the future baby won’t affect his plans for working through his martial issues with Catelynn.

"Does that stop or hinder what process we’re doing? Absolutely not,” he said. "Just because the baby’s here or you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that anything’s going to change.”

Butch, who recently completed a rehab treatment program, asked Tyler if he wished he’d been with more women prior to Catelynn, whom he’s been together with since middle school.

“Yeah!” Tyler exclaimed. "The thing is I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19. I’m trying to figure out how I can be supportive to Cate without being destructive to me.”

Tyler later spoke with his sister and mother, who noted that he would likely receive backlash for wanting a trial separation when Catelynn was pregnant.

"I don’t care about how it’ll be perceived,” he said. "I’ll look like a complete pr**khead, guaranteed. That’s fine because I just know me.”

The couple has been working through their issues together on the current season of the MTV reality series. They previously attended a couple’s retreat where Tyler expressed his desire to try living apart without seeing other people.

