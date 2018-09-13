Catelynn Lowell’s family is about to get even bigger!



On Thursday, the Teen Mom OG star announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Tyler Baltierra.



“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly, along with a photo of her growing bump.



The 26-year-old alluded to this nickname with a post in August on Instagram. “Can’t wait to share our big news with ya’ll,” she wrote in a colorful, rainbow font at the time.



“It was a huge shock at first," she told the outlet. "We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Lowell and Baltierra have been together for 13 years. On the first season of 16 and Pregnant, they welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Carly -- but decided to put her up for adoption. They later welcomed daughter Nova in 2015.



The exciting news follows another pregnancy announcement from the couple in a January episode of Teen Mom OG. Unfortunately, a few months later, Lowell experienced the aforementioned miscarriage.



