Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are starting off the new year as a family! The Teen Mom OG stars had a bumpy year after Catelynn suffered a traumatic miscarriage and sought treatment multiple times in the aftermath.

The couple has been working on their own martial issues and Tyler asked that they try out a month-long separation to sort out some of their problems. While all of this was going on, the pair, who placed their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Novalee, in 2015, revealed that they are currently expecting a third child in February.

Novalee turned four on New Year’s Day and after months of not being featured on each other’s social media, the spouses got together in honor of the big day.

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!! As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced,” Tyler captioned a family selfie on Instagram. "I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member! #HappyNewYear #HappyBirthdayNovalee.”

Several days prior, Catelynn posted a rare shot with her arms wrapped around her husband, writing, “I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife. I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!”

The middle school sweethearts are the only Teen Mom couple still together almost a decade after MTV’s 16 and Pregnant premiered. They tied the knot in 2015.

During part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion episode, which aired on Christmas Eve, the couple opened up about their trial separation.

“I understand where he’s coming from and the things that he had to do when I was away,” Catelynn said of her husband taking care of their daughter while she sought treatment. “So I’m really supporting him in this because I feel like as a wife I should support him.”

Tyler pointed out that after years of putting others first, he needed to take some time for himself.

“I know it sounds insensitive, I get it,” he said. “All these resentments is why I said, ‘Listen, we need to do this. I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I don’t have this bitterness with me, so I’m going to go handle this in therapy.’ I think the goal is just to figure out who we are as individuals. I think me and Cate just got together super young.”

The pair has yet to confirm whether their trial separation has ended or what the outcome will be. They did not address the topic in part two of the reunion episode, which aired on New Year’s Eve.

