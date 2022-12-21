Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann celebrated one year together by going off the grid. The pair each took to their respective Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from a trip to snowy Colorado, where they stayed in a mountain-side cabin sans WiFi and TV.

They enjoyed a bit of skinny dipping in the natural hot springs, which were on sight at the cabin, and popped some champagne to celebrate the relationship milestone.

The trip, a surprise gifted by Horstmann to his girlfriend of one year, brought the Love Is Blind star to "happy tears" and even had her considering a move to the "cabin life."

The couple also posted on their Instagram feeds to mark the special occasion.

"To the absolute loml: life was leading me to you the entire time and it’s undeniably sweeter with you in it," Gibelli wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the pair and single shots of Horstmann. "A whole year, who would’ve thought?! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

For Horstmann's part, the Bachelor Nation alum shared a video montage of their year together, including hilarious BTS moments as well as their travels around the world.

"1 year with my best friend ❤️ This last year has been a blurr of belly laughs, smiles that hurt, and adventures that are unforgettable," he wrote. "I love you @gianninagibelli and here is too many many more years to come 😘"

The couple took their relationship public back in June, by announcing their romance to the world in a series of Instagram posts.

Gibelli shared a series of photos of her and Horstmann from the last few months, including plenty of loved-up snaps of the pair as they traveled around the world together.

"My worst kept secret ❣️," Gibelli wrote. "See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus."

Horstmann shared several of the same images on his page with the caption, "Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli/ If you are wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune into @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today 🍾."

Their decision to share their relationship on social media came after their show, All Star Shore, premiered on Paramount+.

Gibelli spoke about how their relationship developed and unfolded on the new reality TV series in a June interview with People, telling the outlet, "I think it's safe to say that we weren't shy about how we felt for each other and how comfortable we were. During the show, you'll see some people being like, 'Get a room. Can you please figure this out over there? I miss my boyfriend. I miss my husband. You're making me jealous.'"

She continued, "By the end of it, yeah, you might get annoyed with us, but we were at bliss. We were, like, in our honeymoon. So ... I really don't care."

While People was first to report the news of this reality TV match made in heaven back in January, a source confirmed their relationship to ET at the time, adding that Gibelli and Horstmann "are taking it slow but seem really happy!"

Horstmann appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and finished as the runner-up. But the real headlines came a year later, after it was revealed on Bachelor in Paradise that he had hooked up with some of his castmates prior to filming with them on BiP. Horstmann ultimately became persona non grata on the show, and he quit soon after.

Gibelli appeared on Love Is Blind in 2018 and ultimately got engaged to Damian Powers, but they never tied the knot. She told ET back in August that she was officially single and in a "really good place" in her life.

