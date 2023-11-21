Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are gearing up to welcome their first child together, and the couple are opening up about the experience, and how they tried to keep it secret until they were truly ready to share the joyous news.

The happy couple -- who gained fame when they found each other during season 4 of Love Is Blind -- spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura on Tuesday, hours after news of their pregnancy first broke.

"I'm relieved, happy, excited to not have to keep the secret anymore. I'm just over the moon to be able to share our joy with others," Bliss explained when asked about revealing the baby news.

"I am elated," Zack added with a smile. "I'm probably the happiest I've ever been in my life, I feel incredibly blessed."

The expectant father admitted that, in a way, parenthood is "a scary thing to be going into," but said that they are "really happy" about this next step in their lives together.

According to the mom-to-be, she first had an inkling that she might be pregnant while out with friends, and she opted for a "mocktail" instead of a cocktail, without actually knowing if she was pregnant or not.

"I took the test while Zack was still sleeping, 'cause I wanted to surprise him," Bliss recalled. "And it was still a very shocking moment, and a very happy, kind of surreal thing... tears definitely came to my eyes. It was one of the best moments ever in my life."

Netflix

She surprised her husband with a custom cake that read "I love you, dad," and after initially being "very confused," the realization washed over him.

"I'm realizing, 'Oh, my gosh, this is real! We really have a baby on the way,'" Zack recalled. "This is because, up to that point, it was just a dream, right?... And then, now it's real!"

"There's almost a moment, too, where it's like your brain can't comprehend it," Bliss chimed in. "Then you see the ultrasound, and you're like, 'OK, there's really a little human in there."

For both Zack and Bliss, the pregnancy journey has been an eye-opening and moving experience, and the lovebirds admitted that it has done wonders for strengthening their emotional bond.

"The level of intimacy between us has gotten deeper, [we're] having really, really deep conversations about how we wanna raise our child, and, you know, what we kind of wanna shield them from, and what we don't wanna shield them from," Bliss said. "Just having those deep conversations has even led to discussions, even more so, around our own childhood."

"So when you think about raising a human together, you almost get to know your partner in a deeper way," Bliss added.

The couple met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind, and made history after Zack dumped Bliss and chose contestant Irina Solomonova instead, proposing and traveling to Mexico with her. The two quickly realized that they weren't a match and parted ways. Zack then reconnected with Bliss in the real world, proposed, and said yes at the altar on the show.

The couple first shared the pregnancy news with People magazine on Tuesday morning, making them the first couple who met on show to have a baby together. The pair are expecting their bundle of joy in spring 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: