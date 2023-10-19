But does she wear makeup?! Love Is Blind contestant Jared "JP" Pierce has a new woman in his life following his awkward split from his former fiancée, Taylor Rue.

The season 5 contestant took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of pictures with his girlfriend, Ellen Hense.

"Over a year ago I met the sweetest, most loving, caring, awesome, sexy, and fun person. She’s just the best! 🫶," the American flag-loving firefighter captioned the post.

The post was liked by several of JP's co-stars including Uche Okoroha, Chris Fox and Izzy Zapata.

Netflix

Though the couple has been together for more than a year, JP has kept the relationship private as the stars of the Netflix show are required to do. But his co-star, Izzy, spilled the beans about the relationship earlier this year ahead of the show's reunion special during an interview on The Viall Files podcast.

"He's been seeing a girl for a year now so obviously he's doing something right. But I think sometimes a lot of guys are not in touch with their emotions or can express them very well and I think that was the case with him," Izzy said.

JP came under a lot of fire during this season of Love Is Blind after he proposed to Taylor in the pods only to become quiet and reserved during their trip to Mexico.

He finally claimed that he found his then-fiancée's makeup to be "off-putting" during their reveal. The confession and his lack of communication caused Taylor to call things off with JP in Mexico.

The two came face-to-face at the show's reunion last week, where JP apologized for his delivery, but went on to double down on his comments, saying he found her appearance to be "shocking and off-putting" and "kind of fake."

ET spoke with both Taylor and JP separately right after they taped the reunion to break down the drama.

Netflix

"I wanted the answer tonight, and I didn't get it," Taylor said of what really happened with JP in Mexico. "I stayed true to who I am and said what I needed to say, so I feel good about that."

As for JP, he continued to point to Taylor's makeup, telling ET, "I think the makeup did play a big part of it. I think it was partly my fault that I let that get in between us and start us off on the wrong foot in Mexico and it just boiled over in the end."

In terms of his response to angry fans, he added, "I would just like to say that the way it came out wasn't the way I meant it and sometimes we don't always say the right things, and I probably should have handled things a lot differently."

As for his current relationship, JP said they've been together for about a year.

"Things are going great. She's awesome and I really love her and we're going to move in together soon," he shared.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind as well as the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: