Izzy Zapata is spilling some tea out of his golden goblet! In a new interview on The Viall Files, the Love Is Blind season 5 contestant opened up briefly about his fellow cast member, Jared "JP" Pierce.

JP got engaged to Taylor Rue in the pods only for things to get awkward in Mexico. After days of virtual silence on JP's part, he finally admitted to his fiancé that he had been turned off by her heavy makeup during their reveal and it had led to his awkward behavior in Mexico.

The exchanges ultimately led to Taylor calling their engagement off.

In his new interview, Izzy, who got engaged to Stacy Snyder on the show, spoke about JP and his handling of the situation.

"He's a really good guy. I got to hang out with him one on one," Izzy said of JP. "I did talk to him in Mexico, and he was like, 'Taylor's beautiful. I love the way she looks without her makeup. She has such natural beauty.' Obviously the way he worded it to her… he should have just said it that way. He comes from a good spot. He has a good heart. He just needs to work on presentation."

As for JP's current relationship status, Izzy spilled the beans, sharing, "He's been seeing a girl for a year now so obviously he's doing something right. But I think sometimes a lot of guys are not in touch with their emotions or can express them very well and I think that was the case with him."

And when it comes to JP's obsession with the American flag, Izzy confirmed that his love there was pure.

"I don't think I ever saw him one time without something American flag," the reality star admitted.

Prior to season 5 airing, ET spoke with Taylor about her time on the show and her relationship with JP.

"To be honest, I'm still trying to figure it out," she told ET, adding of the "heavy makeup" critique, "Definitely thought that that was not truthful, and it was hurtful."

The school teacher said she doesn't blame herself "at all" for what went down with JP, noting, "I tried to get him to connect with me in Mexico in different ways and it just didn't happen."

The season wrapped up their storyline in Mexico as the other couples move forward in their engagements.

Taylor shared that she and JP have "spoken a few times," since filming wrapped, but said they haven't met up.

As for Izzy, he did not reveal the current status of his relationship with Stacy during his new interview. They are one of just two remaining couples on season 5 of the Netflix reality show.

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday on Netflix.

