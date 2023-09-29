Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched this week's batch of new episodes from Love Is Blind season 5, proceed with caution.

While there is love in the air on season 5 of Love Is Blind, there's also a fair share of heartbreak already.

One couple that surprised viewers with how their journey ended was Taylor Rue and her fiancé, Jared "JP" Pierce.

The two had one of the first connections in the pods, calling each other "sugar" and "sugar butt," and it seemed like an easy "yes" after JP popped the question.

But things went south (literally) when the couple traveled to Mexico with the rest of the engaged pairs.

Taylor repeatedly asked her fiancé if something was wrong, and while he denied anything at first, he later claimed that he was turned off by her "heavy makeup" during the reveal.

The two couldn't seem to communicate and ultimately Taylor called things off and they went their separate ways after Mexico.

Ahead of the show's premiere, ET's Denny Directo spoke with Taylor to talk about when she first realized that things weren't going to work out with JP.

"Probably the second day in Mexico. I knew day one in Mexico that something was off. I brought it up super early on to try to fix the issue and it honestly only got worse," Taylor tells ET.

As for the real reason why her in-person chemistry with JP flopped, Taylor admits she's just as confused as the rest of us.

"To be honest, I'm still trying to figure it out," she says, adding of the "heavy makeup" critique, "Definitely thought that that was not truthful, and it was hurtful."

The school teacher says she doesn't blame herself "at all" for what went down with JP, noting, "I tried to get him to connect with me in Mexico in different ways and it just didn't happen."

The season wraps up their storyline in Mexico as the other couples move forward in their engagements.

Taylor shares that she and JP have "spoken a few times," since filming wrapped, but says they haven't met up.

"Our timelines just didn't work out," she says of a potential post-show romance.

Saying she would try the experiment again, Taylor adds that she does still believe that love can be blind.

"I fell in love with somebody blindly. So I do," she says.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 5 drop Fridays on Netflix.

