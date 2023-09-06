The Netflix reality dating series has a whole new set of hopefuls for its latest installment.
A new set of singles is moving into the pods! Season 5 of Love Is Blind is premiering later this month, and Netflix has shared a first look at the all-new cast of the latest installment of the reality dating show.
There are 28 hopefuls looking for love by going in blind. They range in age from 25 to 34, and come from a variety of professions from minister to geoscientist.
Netflix previously released a first look clip featuring contestants Johnie and Izzy making a love connection in the pods by discussing their past romantic history.
This year's crop of contestants comes from Houston, Texas. The cast was first announced by Variety.
The first four episodes of season 5 will drop on Friday, Sept. 22, with new episodes coming out weekly. The new cast opened up about why they're single and what they're looking for in love in a new clip from Netflix below:
Here are the season 5 contestants:
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Job: ICU travel nurse
Instagram: @aalove4
Carter
Age: 30
Job: Construction
Chris
Age: 28
Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy
Connor
Age: 31
Job: Geoscientist
Efrain
Age: 27
Job: Software sales
Enoch
Age: 27
Job: Financial advisor
Erica
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager
Ernesto
Age: 32
Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas
Estefania
Age: 30
Job: Teacher/dancer
Izzy
Age: 31
Job: Sales
Instagram: @Izzyzapata_
TikTok: @izzyzapata2
Jared “JP”
Age: 32
Job: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared
Jarred
Age: 34
Job: University director
Johnie
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer
Instagram/TikTok: @Johniemaraist
Josh
Age: 32
Job: Sales rep
Justice
Age: 28
Job: Personal trainer
Linda
Age: 32
Job: Talent acquisition recruiter
Lydia
Age: 32
Job: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
TikTok: @Lydiaarleen
Maris
Age: 30
Job: HR specialist
Mayra
Age: 25
Job: Minister
Milton
Age: 25
Job: Petroleum engineer
Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jamesmiltonj4
Miriam
Age: 32
Job: Scientist
Paige
Age: 32
Job: Stylist
Renee
Age: 32
Job: Veterinarian
Robert
Age: 30
Job: Special education teacher
Shondra
Age: 32
Job: Flight attendant
Stacy
Age: 34
Job: Director of operations
Instagram/TikTok: @Stacyrenae926
Taylor
Age: 26
Job: Teacher
Instagram/TikTok: @taylormrue
Uche
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer/entrepreneur
Instagram/TikTok: @Imabovethelaw
Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Friday, Sept. 22 with new episodes rolling out every Friday until the wedding-packed finale on Oct. 13.
