'Love Is Blind' Season 5: Meet the Cast and See Them Discuss Why They're Still Single!

By Rachel McRady
Published: 9:16 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

The Netflix reality dating series has a whole new set of hopefuls for its latest installment.

A new set of singles is moving into the pods! Season 5 of Love Is Blind is premiering later this month, and Netflix has shared a first look at the all-new cast of the latest installment of the reality dating show. 

There are 28 hopefuls looking for love by going in blind. They range in age from 25 to 34, and come from a variety of professions from minister to geoscientist. 

Netflix previously released a first look clip featuring contestants Johnie and Izzy making a love connection in the pods by discussing their past romantic history. 

This year's crop of contestants comes from Houston, Texas. The cast was first announced by Variety.

The first four episodes of season 5 will drop on Friday, Sept. 22, with new episodes coming out weekly. The new cast opened up about why they're single and what they're looking for in love in a new clip from Netflix below:

Here are the season 5 contestants:

Netflix

Aaliyah
Age: 29
Job: ICU travel nurse
Instagram: @aalove4

Netflix

Carter
Age: 30
Job: Construction

Netflix

Chris
Age: 28
Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy

Netflix

Connor
Age: 31
Job: Geoscientist

Netflix

Efrain
Age: 27
Job: Software sales

Netflix

Enoch
Age: 27
Job: Financial advisor

Netflix

Erica
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager

Netflix

Ernesto
Age: 32
Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Netflix

Estefania
Age: 30
Job: Teacher/dancer

Netflix

Izzy
Age: 31
Job: Sales
Instagram: @Izzyzapata_ 
TikTok: @izzyzapata2

Netflix

Jared “JP”
Age: 32
Job: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared

Netflix

Jarred
Age: 34
Job: University director

Netflix

Johnie
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer
Instagram/TikTok: @Johniemaraist

Netflix

Josh
Age: 32
Job: Sales rep

Netflix

Justice
Age: 28
Job: Personal trainer

Netflix

Linda
Age: 32
Job: Talent acquisition recruiter

Netflix

Lydia
Age: 32
Job: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
TikTok: @Lydiaarleen

Netflix

Maris
Age: 30
Job: HR specialist

Netflix

Mayra
Age: 25
Job: Minister

Netflix

Milton
Age: 25
Job: Petroleum engineer
Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jamesmiltonj4

Netflix

Miriam
Age: 32
Job: Scientist

Netflix

Paige
Age: 32
Job: Stylist

Netflix

Renee
Age: 32
Job: Veterinarian

Netflix

Robert
Age: 30
Job: Special education teacher

Netflix

Shondra
Age: 32
Job: Flight attendant

Netflix

Stacy
Age: 34
Job: Director of operations
Instagram/TikTok: @Stacyrenae926

Netflix

Taylor
Age: 26
Job: Teacher
Instagram/TikTok: @taylormrue

Netflix

Uche
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer/entrepreneur
Instagram/TikTok: @Imabovethelaw

Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Friday, Sept. 22 with new episodes rolling out every Friday until the wedding-packed finale on Oct. 13. 

