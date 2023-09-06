A new set of singles is moving into the pods! Season 5 of Love Is Blind is premiering later this month, and Netflix has shared a first look at the all-new cast of the latest installment of the reality dating show.

There are 28 hopefuls looking for love by going in blind. They range in age from 25 to 34, and come from a variety of professions from minister to geoscientist.

Netflix previously released a first look clip featuring contestants Johnie and Izzy making a love connection in the pods by discussing their past romantic history.

This year's crop of contestants comes from Houston, Texas. The cast was first announced by Variety.

The first four episodes of season 5 will drop on Friday, Sept. 22, with new episodes coming out weekly. The new cast opened up about why they're single and what they're looking for in love in a new clip from Netflix below:

Here are the season 5 contestants:

Netflix

Aaliyah

Age: 29

Job: ICU travel nurse

Instagram: @aalove4

Netflix

Carter

Age: 30

Job: Construction

Netflix

Chris

Age: 28

Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Instagram: @chrisfoxxy

Netflix

Connor

Age: 31

Job: Geoscientist

Netflix

Efrain

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Netflix

Enoch

Age: 27

Job: Financial advisor

Netflix

Erica

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Netflix

Ernesto

Age: 32

Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Netflix

Estefania

Age: 30

Job: Teacher/dancer

Netflix

Izzy

Age: 31

Job: Sales

Instagram: @Izzyzapata_

TikTok: @izzyzapata2

Netflix

Jared “JP”

Age: 32

Job: Firefighter

Instagram: @instalessjared

Netflix

Jarred

Age: 34

Job: University director

Netflix

Johnie

Age: 32

Job: Lawyer

Instagram/TikTok: @Johniemaraist

Netflix

Josh

Age: 32

Job: Sales rep

Netflix

Justice

Age: 28

Job: Personal trainer

Netflix

Linda

Age: 32

Job: Talent acquisition recruiter

Netflix

Lydia

Age: 32

Job: Geologist

Instagram: @lavg

TikTok: @Lydiaarleen

Netflix

Maris

Age: 30

Job: HR specialist

Netflix

Mayra

Age: 25

Job: Minister

Netflix

Milton

Age: 25

Job: Petroleum engineer

Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @jamesmiltonj4

Netflix

Miriam

Age: 32

Job: Scientist

Netflix

Paige

Age: 32

Job: Stylist

Netflix

Renee

Age: 32

Job: Veterinarian

Netflix

Robert

Age: 30

Job: Special education teacher

Netflix

Shondra

Age: 32

Job: Flight attendant

Netflix

Stacy

Age: 34

Job: Director of operations

Instagram/TikTok: @Stacyrenae926

Netflix

Taylor

Age: 26

Job: Teacher

Instagram/TikTok: @taylormrue

Netflix

Uche

Age: 32

Job: Lawyer/entrepreneur

Instagram/TikTok: @Imabovethelaw

Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Friday, Sept. 22 with new episodes rolling out every Friday until the wedding-packed finale on Oct. 13.

