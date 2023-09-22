Spoiler alert! If you haven't seen the first four episodes of season 5 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Welcome back to another season of highs, lows, and golden goblets. Love Is Blind premiered season 5 on Friday, with the Netflix reality series dropping the first four episodes.

There seemed to be more drama than ever as the singles entered into the pods hoping to find the one. From the start, contestant Izzy Zapata seemed to be at the top of multiple women's lists. He made connections with Lydia, Johnie, and Stacy, though he said goodbye to Lydia when it was clear that her feelings for him were stronger than his were for her.

Izzy seemed torn between Johnie and Stacy, but after Johnie shared her "8,000 red flags," regarding her complicated past with exes and addicts, Izzy decided he wasn't ready to commit.

Netflix

He broke up with Johnie in favor of giving things with Stacy a go. Though Stacy admitted to struggling with letting her walls down and letting someone in, she ultimately accepted his proposal and the two had a sweet, albeit nerve-filled first encounter.

In the trailer for the upcoming episodes, Izzy is seen telling contestant Chris that Johnie told him she loved him "four times," and Stacy tells Izzy, "So I'm taking it as you want me to see you as a f**kboy."

In the footage, we see Stacy in a wedding dress walking down the aisle with her father, so it seems clear that these two at least make it to the altar.

Netflix

But do they say their "I dos"? The cast of Love Is Blind is known for wiping their socials to keep things spoiler-free until the wedding episodes air. Both Izzy and Stacy are following each other on Instagram, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're still together.

What is more telling is the fact that two of Stacy's close friends, who are tagged in her photos, are also following Izzy and he is following them back.

This could mean that the two have tied the knot or simply continued on in their romance. Season 5 of Love Is Blind was filmed in early 2022, so if they are still together, the couple has been keeping this secret for more than a year.

New episodes of Love Is Blind stream Fridays on Netflix.

