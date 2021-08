There's always something to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+, amongst even more streaming services. However, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

And for even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Netflix and Hulu in August.

CODA

The only hearing person in her family, high schooler Ruby (Locke & Key's Emilia Jones) comes of age when she discovers a passion for music. (The title is short for "Child of Deaf Adults.") CODA was the breakout film at Sundance this year and is now streaming, co-starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

Modern Love, Season 2

Amazon's Emmy-nominated anthology series has gathered another group of your favorite stars (including Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Garrett Hedlund, Dominique Fishback and Minnie Driver, among many more) to tell another collection of love stories, including a COVID-era romance about a meet cute aboard a train.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 2

If Eugene Cordero was your breakout star of Loki, then you can get a lot more of him aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, as Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) return for a new season of animated hijinks on a journey to live long and prosper.

Schmigadoon!

From the streamer that brought Ted Lasso into your life comes another winsome comedy starring two comedians who deserve the world: Cecily Strong (an undersung hero of SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who find themselves trapped in a musical from the '40s and unable to escape until they find true love. Season finale now streaming.

The Suicide Squad

The gang's not all here, but Task Force X has once again recruited fan faves like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn for a bloody hilarious and hilariously bloody mission alongside a who's who of what's that: Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker and Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, plus Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher II, Weasel, Javelin and so many more.

Cooking With Paris

"That's hot" takes on a new meaning in the OG princess of reality TV's return to the form: On Paris Hilton's very first cooking show, she scalds, burns, undercooks and wings it through a series of recipes with glamorous guests like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian and the reigning queen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her mom Kathy Hilton.

Vivo

If you need a Lin-Manuel Miranda fix between In the Heights and Disney's Encanto, behold Vivo. The animated flick not only features original songs by Miranda, but he voices the titular kinkajou -- aka that adorable little "honey bear" -- on a magical, musical quest to reunite long-lost lovers.

Jungle Cruise

Based on the beloved Disney attraction, the adventure stars Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, a turn of the century researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of a legendary tree with the ability to cure all known maladies. There, she hires a hapless riverboat skipper named Frank (Dwayne Johnson), to take her down the river. Punnery ensues. (Here's how to watch Jungle Cruise in theaters and on Disney+.)

FBOY Island

Have fun explaining this title to your mom. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the series drops three single gals onto an island with a cavalcade of guys who are either genuinely looking for love -- or are f**kboys, which in this case means they're just there for the cash (but probably wouldn't turn down a FBOY With Benefits sitch). The women must figure out who's who. As for us? We're already in love with this dumb, dumb program.

The Pursuit of Love

Emily Beecham and Lily James plays cousins who take very different approaches to the titular search for a soulmate: Beechman's Fanny settles for more respectable choices while James' Linda opts for a sexier version. Writer-director Emily Mortimer adapted the three-part series is adapted from the 1945 novel of the same name. Come for the costumes, stay for Andrew Scott as Hot Priest Lord.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Your favorite East High Wildcats are back for the sophomore season, with new cast members (including Derek Hough and Asher Angel), new drama (Nina and Ricky are going long distance) and a new musical: Beauty and the Beast! "Season 2 blows season 1 out of the water," Joshua Bassett teased ET. Watch the season finale now.

Why Women Kill, Season 2

Marc Cherry, he of Desperate Housewives fame, has cooked up another murderous plot for his anthology series, leaving behind season 1's '60s, '80s and today for a tale set in the 1940s, with frumpy housewife Alma (the always great Allison Tolman) dying to get into an exclusive garden club -- or, killing, as it were. Lana Parrilla and Nick Frost also star. Watch the season finale now.

Ted Lasso, Season 2

Everybody's favorite "football" coach is back for another season of kindness, biscuits and some sports, too. Following a history-making Emmy nominations haul, season 2 will get rom-commyy for Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond fight to prove themselves on the pitch. New episodes weekly.

Jolt

Kate Beckinsale is the new Jason Statham in this action flick, playing a woman with a rare neurological disorder that causes her to experience rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. The flick also stars Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci and Susan Sarandon.

Sexy Beasts

For everyone who's sick of the regular dating show crowd -- with their six-pack abs and same-y same good looks -- here's a show in which... well, everyone is still hot but that hotness is hidden under pounds of prosthetics and makeup to transform them into dolphins and beavers and aliens, oh my. Why not, right?

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's original Avenger finally gets her own solo film: A globetrotting spy thriller that sees Natasha on the run and teaming up her "sister," Yelena (Florence Pugh), to take on a comic book baddie named Taskmaster. Rachel Weisz co-stars as a fellow Widow-turned-shady scientist with David Harbour as the Russian super soldier, Red Guardian. (Here's how to watch Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+.)

Gossip Girl

She's baaaaaack. Everyone's favorite digital tattletale has moved on from Serena and Blair to sink her claws into a new clique in this continuation of the iconic series -- with a twist. Kristen Bell returns as the voice of Gossip Girl, alongside a sexy new cast of Upper East Siders.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

The draggiest, gaggiest, goopiest competition show is shantaying to streaming for All Stars 6, which pits 13 returning queens (Ginger Minj! A'Keria C. Davenport! Jan!) against one another for a "game within a game." What exactly that means is to be ruvealed, but we know Mama Ru loves a twist.

Gunpowder Milkshake

A shoot-'em-up action flick starring Karen Gillan as Sam, a hit-woman who betrays the crime syndicate who trained her and must turn to her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and a lethal sisterhood known as The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino) to make it out alive.

Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix is bringing the heebie-jeebies to summer with a three-part movie event based on the R. L. Stine book series. Over three weeks, the streamer will release new installments in the trilogy set in 1994, 1978 and 1666, each focusing on Shadyside teens facing an ancient evil. All three films are now streaming.

Love Island

It's not officially summer until a bunch of horny Islanders head to the Villa. This season, there's even more Love to go around: In addition to new episodes each week, Paramount+ will stream a new, exclusive episode too spicy to air on TV on Mondays, as well as Love Island: The Drop on Sunday and Love Island: Laid Bare on Fridays.

Genera+ion

Like Euphoria and We Are Who We Are before it, Genera+ion takes a deep dive into Gen Z culture that's sure to scandalize certain grown-up viewers. The series hails from father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, with Lena Dunham serving as an executive producer. Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger and Haley Sanchez front the ensemble cast. Season 1 now streaming.

No Sudden Move

Drop everything: Steven Soderbergh has a new flick streaming on HBO Max (following last year's stellar Let Them All Talk). This one is a period gangster pic with a star-studded cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox.

The Good Fight, Season 5

Diane Lockhart is back, baby. The fifth season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) partner up with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to take on new attorneys, a new roster of kooky clients (including Mandy Patinkin's wanna-be judge) and the juiciest cases yet. Wayne Brady, Wanda Sykes and Jane Lynch are all along for the ride.

Luca

In Pixar's newest flick, Luca and his best friend, Alberto, set out to have the best summer ever on the Italian Riviera: Endless gelato, nonstop scooter rides and one big, huge secret: They're tweenage sea monsters disguised as humans. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

iCarly

Lizzie McGuire may not be getting the grown up reboot of our dreams but iCarly is, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as the titular influencer 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended. Now, Carly is navigating dating and other 20-something drama in the social media age, joined by familiar faces (Spencer and Freddie are back!) and a brand new bestie.

Elite, Season 4

Netflix's must-binge drama is introducing a new class of sexy, potentially murderous prep schoolers: With a number of cast members gone after last year's finale, season 4 will introducing new students and new drama. (Ahead of the S4 premiere, make sure to check out the special Elite shorts that dropped featuring the OG cast.)

Big Shot

The Disney+ original series stars John Stamos as a hotheaded men's college basketball coach who is ousted from the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee. So, he takes a job coaching at an all-girls high school, where he be as much student as he is teacher. Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) plays his assistant coach, with Yvette Nicole Brown as the school's no-nonsense dean. Season 1 finale now streaming.

Infinite

It may be time to return to the movies, but that doesn't mean the blockbuster-worthy offerings hitting streaming services are going anywhere. Like, director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi-y action flick starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers he has endless skills he learned in past lives. Co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas and Dylan O’Brien.

Hacks

Hacks is giving us The High Note-but-make-it-standup, which as fans of The High Note, we mean as the highest compliment. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian and Queen of Las Vegas who reluctantly begins mentoring a young upstart (Hannah Einbinder) in hopes of salvaging both of their careers. It's the hilarious, heartwarming show we never knew we needed but couldn't imagine our lives without. Season 1 now streaming in full.

The Mosquito Coast

Netflix has Ozarks, Peacock has Yellowstone. Now, Apple TV+ is getting into the game with their own gritty family drama about a father (Justin Theroux) who takes his brood on the run from the U.S. government. Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman co-star in the series, based off the best-selling book by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux. Season finale now streaming.

Cruella

Who was Cruella de Vil before she became the wannabe puppy murderer we all know and love? As played by Emma Stone in this '70s-set origin story, she's an aspiring fashion designer named Estrella. You'll have to tune in to find out how Dalmatians factor in, but expect endless over-the-top costumes and appearances by some other beloved characters, too. (Available with Premier Access.)

Rugrats

It's the same Rugrats you loved with a kid, just for the 21 century. The iconic '90s cartoon returns with a CG- makeover, but while it may look different, it will sound the same: Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized friends are all voiced by the same actors from when you were young, ready to embark on new adventures.

Friends and Friends: The Reunion

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is streaming on HBO Max, and there's no better time to binge the entire series than with the debut of the years-in-the-making reunion. Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Emilio Estevez -- who starred in the 1992 flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team -- returns in this original Disney+ series. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, Evan (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham) build their own team, with the help of Estevez's Coach Gordon Bombay. Season finale now streaming.

The Underground Railroad

How do you follow up an Oscar winner like If Beale Street Could Talk? For Barry Jenkins, with a sprawling adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel that envisions the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad, train tracks and all. The limited series stars Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe, among others.

Girls5eva

Here's something to fill the 30 Rock-sized hole in your heart. Tina Fey is one of many executive producers on this comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group-turned-working mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), wannabe influencer Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Christian housewife Summer (Busy Philipps) and out and proud Gloria (Paula Pell) who mount their big comeback.

Invincible

If you need a superhero show to fill a The Boys-sized hole in your life, try this animated but just as bloody and badass series, based on the comic by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman. Steven Yeun voices a 17-year-old whose dad (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful super on the planet. And the voice cast is insane: Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. Season 1 now streaming.

Bridgerton

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

