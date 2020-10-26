Dancing With the Stars' Villains Night ended with yet another sad elimination.

At the end of Monday night's show, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli had to decide which bottom two couple to send through to week eight of the competition -- Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, or Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. Carrie and Bruno both saved Jeannie and Brandon, sending Monica and Val home packing.

ET spoke with #TeamValdama just moments after they learned of their fate, where they reacted to the results and opened up about their journey on the show together.

"We were in the bottom two two weeks ago, so I really mentally prepared myself for whatever happens, because I definitely didn't want to be disappointed," Monica shared, adding, "I've had such a wonderful time here and I think Val and I were just hitting this perfect partnership."

"He's incredible, and he's taught me way more than just dance. I'll miss him," Monica added of her pro partner. "It'll definitely feel a little weird tomorrow when I get up and I won't be going to meet Val for rehearsals."

As for Val, the longtime DWTS pro said he disagreed with the judges' opinions on their performance Monday night, but appreciated getting to meet and spend time with Monica.

"We're grateful to have been part of the competition. Tonight it didn't go according to plan, and it doesn't always go according to plan," Val shared. "This season's been a lot of fun, and any time it ends on this type of note it's gonna sting. But it's a great thing because we had a great performance."

Later in the interview, Monica also played coy when ET asked about whether her hit Netflix series, Cheer, will get a second season. The Navarro College cheer coach said that "there's definitely some positives" to being eliminated, including being able to travel back to Corsicana, Texas, and see her team again.

"I don't know anything about Cheer...," she teased, with Val jokingly adding, "I'm going to be on Cheer!'"

