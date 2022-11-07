Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show.

The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for the Arts.

"My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with us," Mo'Nique wrote. "MY NAME IS MO’NIQUE LIVE COMEDY TAPING COMING ON NETFLIX! WHAT A MOMENT!! I LOVE US 4REAL❤️❤️"

The comedian announced she would be shooting a fresh original comedy special for the streamer back in July. In a video posted to the streamer’s Twitter account and the Strong Black Lead initiative account, the 54-year-old told fans that she is "so excited to share that I'll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special."

She also reminded viewers that she will be reuniting with friend and director Lee Daniels for the Netflix film The Deliverance. "You won't wanna miss either of them, so y'all stay tuned," the GRAMMY nominee continued. "Thank y'all my sweet babies. I love us for real."

Daniels is one of the top commenters on Mo'Nique's post celebrating her successful taping, replying simply with heart emojis. The duo recently mended fences after being at odds since they worked together on the Academy Award-winning film Precious in 2009. After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her critically acclaimed performance as the titular character's abusive mother, Mary, Mo'Nique made headlines when she claimed she was "blackballed" from Hollywood, naming Daniels as one of the culprits.

Nearly 13 years since they began feuding, the director and star reconciled and will soon reunite for their upcoming thriller.

News of the comedy special marked a surprising, yet happy resolution to the years-long standoff between the comedian and the streamer. In June, Mo'Nique -- whose legal name is Monique Hicks -- and Netflix agreed to dismiss the lawsuit she brought against them back in November 2019, claiming racial and gender discrimination. In court documents obtained by ET, the star and streamer agreed to drop the suit "including without limitation all claims alleged therein, with prejudice, with each party to bear her or its own costs, expenses, and attorneys' fees." No further details of the settlement were disclosed.

