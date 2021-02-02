Morgan Wallen Apologizes for Using the N-Word After Night Out

Morgan Wallen is apologizing after using a racial slur. The 27-year-old country singer was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language as he arrived home after a night out with his friends.

The clip, obtained by TMZ, shows what appears to be Wallen walking to his place and telling someone to "take care of" this "p**** a** motherf**ker." "Take care of this p**** a** n*****," he adds.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Wallen said in a statement given to ET. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

However, following the apology, country singer Mickey Guyton took to Twitter to call Wallen out.

"This is not his first time using that 'unacceptable' racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time," she tweeted. "How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable."

"Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t," she added.

This is not his first time using that “unacceptable” racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Other country stars also spoke out against Wallen.

"It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse," Maren Morris tweeted.

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, commented on the different standard female country artists are held to.

the truth is the truth. https://t.co/HocuKJraWa — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

This isn't the first time that Wallen has been surrounded by controversy. Last May, he was arrested for public intoxication. And back in October, he was pulled from performing on Saturday Night Live after violating COVID-19 protocols by partying in a bar. He was asked back later that year and performed Dec. 5 on SNL.

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Recalls Being Called the N-Word by Cops on 'More Than 10 Occasions'

Mickey Guyton Reacts to Making GRAMMYs History With Best Country Nom

Mickey Guyton on Representing for 'Other Women of Color' at ACMs

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface and N-Word Use in Past Comedy Sketches This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery