Morgan Wallen is making new music, and he's ready to share it with the world. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Wallen at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where he shared how he's changed since making his last album, and what's been inspiring him as he makes new music.

"I'm working on new music, pretty heavily," Wallen revealed. "I don't know when it's gonna be ready, but that's really what I've been focused a lot on. I've still got some time left on tour, so, I give those a hundred percent, so, it's a little hard to come back and work on music, but I've been working on the road."

Wallen, who is on tour with Hardy for his The Dangerous Tour, said that he's been writing "a lot" with his tour mate.

"I'm on tour with Hardy, so me and him write a lot," he shared. "I've got a bunch of songs ready already, so, I'm excited."

As for what's inspiring Wallen's latest songs? The 29-year-old country music star said it's a combination of things, from his relationships to his son, Indigo, and a bit of "growing up too."

"I mean there's a lot of things," Wallen began, before listing off the muses behind his new music. "I've had a couple of relationships. I've got a little boy now -- I mean, I didn't have him when I was writing the last album."

Life is different now for Wallen, and not just because of his son, but he's different too, after coming out on the other side of last year's controversy, in which he was seen on camera using a racial slur.

"Just life, you know," he continued. "I mean, I feel like I'm a lot different than I was when I started writing that last one, so, just growing up a little bit."

Wednesday was a big night for Wallen, who is receiving the Academy of Country Music's Milestone Award -- an honor previously awarded to Johnny Cash, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and more.

"It is an honor -- first of all, there's a lot of legends that got this this award before, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, names like that. I think, anytime you're mentioned with them, it's pretty tight," Wallen gushed.

While it surely is a milestone for the "You Proof" singer, he's hoping it's just the beginning of a slew of record-breaking moments, adding, "Hopefully, [I'll] break some more."

The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

RELATED CONTENT

Morgan Wallen Shares How the Birth of His Son Has Helped Him Grow

Morgan Wallen to Give First Awards Show Performance Since Controversy

ACM Awards: Morgan Wallen Wins Album of the Year Following Controversy

HARDY and His Fiancé Cried More for Morgan Wallen’s ACMs Win (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery