Moses Ingram struggled to keep her cool in front of Taraji P. Henson! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Queen's Gambit star at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, and she marveled over being at the ceremony for the first time.

"I've never been here before. It's really kind of nerve wracking," Ingram admitted. "Taraji is behind me right now. I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I'm trying to calm down, you know what I mean?"

ET spotted Henson on the red carpet, and was quick to call her over to meet Ingram.

"Hi sweetheart. How are you?" Henson greeted Ingram as she stood smiling nervously. "Nice to meet you... Congratulations on everything."

"Thank you so much," Ingram replied. "I've got to shut up. Y'all gonna catch me out here. I can't."

The conversation continued, with Henson telling ET about her excitement over being back at an in-person event following more than a year of virtual happenings due to COVID-19.

"Human contact is important. We need it. I'm happy to see people that I haven't seen in almost two years. It's good to be at an event, an open, public event," she said. "It's still kind of odd. Like, 'Ah, should I have a mask? Should I hug you? Ah, six feet!' Weird, but we're here. Humans, we bounce back easy. So, here's to human contact."

Ingram stood by as Henson spoke, and when the conversation turned back to her and what a potential Queen's Gambit win would mean, she was still too starstruck by the woman next to her to say much.

"I've got no words for you, brother," Ingram admitted. "I ain't got no words for you right now."

"It's your first Emmys? Adrenalin rush, huh?" Henson questioned.

"There's a lot going on inside me right now," Ingram confirmed.

Ingram next opted to step away, getting words of encouragement and luck from Henson.

While Ingram did not win the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for her role of Jolene in the Netflix series (the trophy went to Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson), the show did win 11 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, keeping checking in with ETonline.com, and tune in to Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2021: ‘The Queen's Gambit’ Full Backstage Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Outstanding Limited Series at 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy Celebrating 'Queen’s Gambit’ Emmy With a Game Night

How to Watch all the Emmy-Winning and Emmy-Nominated Series

Related Gallery