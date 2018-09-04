Carly Chaikin is getting hitched!



The Mr. Robot star revealed on Monday that she and longtime boyfriend Ryan Bunnell are going to make it official, and she made the announcement in possibly the cutest way ever. The 28-year-old actress posted a video of herself happily dancing to the classic Beyonce track “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Then, she presents her left hand to the camera, revealing her new sparkler.



Later, she shared a photo of herself and her new fiancé together, where she once again showcases her engagement ring as the couple dines by the sea.

“If he had asked me one week in I would’ve said yes. But I’ve gotten to be with this man for almost 5 years and can’t wait for it to be forever @dutchmayhem 😍😍,” she captioned the sweet photo.



The exciting announcement arrives mere days after USA revealed that Mr. Robot will end with its fourth season.



"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans," the show’s creator, Sam Esmail, tweeted on Aug. 29. "Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you."

@dutchmayhem A post shared by Carly Chaikin (@carlychaikin) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Although Chaikin proudly took to Instagram to share her engagement news, she revealed to ET in 2017 that she’s often troubled by how social media has changed human interaction.



“[Social media] has become this platform that allows everyone to stay in each other’s lives and stay connected, but at the same time, in my opinion, it also fully disconnects us and gives us a false sense of intimacy and relationships,” Chaikin told ET at the time. “It’s a subject matter that really draws me in because I think it is so relevant to our world.”



Get more engagement news in the clip below.



