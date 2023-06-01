Ms Jacky Oh!, 'Wild 'N Out' Star, Dead at 32

Ms Jacky Oh! has died. The former Wild 'N Out star, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, has died, according to a post on the show's Instagram page. She was 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media Group spokesperson wrote. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time," the post concluded.

Sources told TMZ, who was first to report the news of Jacky Oh's death, that the former television personality died in Miami for causes unknown. The outlet, citing a since-deleted Instagram post, reported that Jacky Oh had been in Miami for a "mommy makeover."

Prior to her death, Jacky Oh had been in a relationship with DC Young Fly. The pair met in 2015, the same year that DC Young Fly made his first appearance on Wild 'N Out, on which Jacky Oh was already starring, the outlet reports.

While Jacky Oh was no longer on the series -- she was working as a realtor and had recently launched a lip gloss line -- DC Young Fly was filming the show in Atlanta when he got news of Jacky Oh's death, sources told the outlet.

The couple shares three children: Nova, Nala and Prince. Jacky Oh's last Instagram post came on May 19, when she shared a video of her children sleeping.

