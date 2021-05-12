MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Date and Time, Nominees and More

It's almost time for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Leslie Jones is hosting as MTV honors the fan-voted buzziest shows, movies and performances of the past year.

Fans had until April 30 to vote in 25 gender-neutral categories, including Best Kiss, Best Show and Breakthrough performance, and the results will be revealed during a two-night event on May 16 and 17. The main show -- hosted by Jones -- takes place on Sunday, May 16, while comedian Nikki Glaser will host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted the following night, celebrating the best in reality television, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Selling Sunset and more.

Here are all the details on how to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards, who is nominated, date and time, and more.

When are the MTV Movie & TV Awards: The show will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch and stream: You can watch the show on MTV, which also streams live on Paramount+, which you can sign up for starting at $5.99 per month.

MTV is also available on several live TV streaming services, including Philo, Hulu, Sling TV,fuboTV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Who's nominated? WandaVision, Emily in Paris, and RuPaul’s Drag Race lead this year's nominations for TV, while Judas and the Black Messiah and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan lead the film nominations.

Additionally, Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award, while Sacha Baron Cohen will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

Here is the complete list of MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees.

