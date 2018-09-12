'Murphy Brown' Adds Series Regular in DREAMer Role

Murphy Brown is adding a new character.

CBS' anticipated revival has cast Brockmire and The Fosters actor Adan Rocha as a new series regular, ET has learned.

Rocha will play Miguel, a Mexican DREAMer who came to the United States at the age of 1. Now he’s a college student working at Phil’s Bar alongside Phyllis (Tyne Daly) for extra money to put toward tuition. Quick with a quip, he’s always making cracks about "the wall” and ICE. His first appearance will come in the second episode.

Murphy Brown, which ran for 10 seasons on CBS from 1988 to 1998, was known to have episodes and storylines inspired by current events, as well as its political satire. The show reached a new level of cultural notoriety in the 1992 presidential campaign, when Dan Quayle mentioned the show in a campaign speech. Star and executive producer Candice Bergen said in August that the series will continue to deliver thought-provoking content.

"The script for the first episode is so ambitious and so fearless," Bergen said. (The revival's premiere episode will also feature a famous guest star.) "This show has no fear of anyone, because we really stick our heads in the lion’s mouth, and [creator Diane English] handled it so brilliantly, as you’ll see."

With the 30th anniversary of its Nov. 14, 1988 debut approaching, Murphy Brown returns to TV in a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate. The series will reunite Bergen with original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. New additions include Daly as Phil's sister, Nik Dodani as Murphy's social media director, Jake McDorman as Murphy's grown-up son, Avery, and Rocha.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

