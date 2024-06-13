Whitney Way Thore may have met the man of her dreams on the newest season of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In an ET exclusive look at the season 12 trailer, Whitney is asked, "Do you think you are ready to move on from the Frenchman?" To which she taps her fingers and gets lost in thought about her last relationship.

"I still talk to the Frenchman very regularly," Whitney admits to the cameras. "Am I pathetic? Probably."

But a big family trip to Spain for Whitney's 40th birthday may spark romantic chance encounters.

"I'm hoping that this birthday in a different time zone, in a different country, could finally give me what I'm looking for," Whitney says.

It seems like Whitney's wish may have been granted as she navigates a new love interest.

"OK, so nobody freak out," Whitney tells her brother, Hunter, and the rest of the Thore family before a clip plays of her kissing a mystery man. "I have met someone."

She continues, "This could literally be the man I will marry. I know I sound insane."

While most of her friends and family may be settling down and moving onto new life stages, Whitney is on a journey to find joy and love for her milestone birthday. In the trailer, she participates in a dance class and even goes to a nude beach.

"I'm a childless woman in the midst of a midlife crisis and I'm determined to find joy in my fourth decade," Whitney says.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns to TLC on Tuesday, July 9.

