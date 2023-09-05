Whitney Way Thore is feeling more fabulous than ever!

Ahead of the upcoming season premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney tells ET why she isn't concerned with people's comments surrounding her body and weight loss speculation.

"I think it's obvious that I have lost some weight and that is true," Whitney tells ET's Deidre Behar. "And people say, like, 'Is it surgery?' and I'm like, 'No, it's grief, but thanks.'" Whitney's mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore -- who was frequently featured on the show -- died at the age of 76 last December. Her funeral was filmed to be shown in the upcoming season.

"I see a lot of chatter online and people have asked me, 'Have you had weight loss surgery?' or something like that. No I haven't," Whitney adds. "On the show, I'll talk about my weight more, but in my personal life, I don't really find it necessary to talk about how much I weigh. It's just not something that I care to focus on and talk about."

For the people who are taking other measures to lose weight -- such as injectable medications -- Whitney is judgment-free as she is familiar with her own weight loss journey.

"I would stand on it the same way I would think about any sort of, like, plastic surgery or whatever -- people should do what they want to do. But of course, I just think you should work on being confident and making sure that you're not doing something for the wrong reasons," the No BS Active founder says. "When it comes to, of course, diabetics who need it and just people who don't have diabetes, but are overweight and taking it to lose weight, I don't judge it at all."

Whitney adds, "I've been fat now for 20 years and fat in the public eye. I know how hard it is and I do not ever judge a fat person for doing anything that makes their lives easier. I am not that fat person that's gonna say, 'Oh my gosh, why are they on Ozempic? Why are they losing weight? They're betraying me.' It's their body. It has nothing to do with me and it's hard out here for a blimp. It is really difficult to live in bodies like this and there is no judgment from me if somebody wants to take some semaglutide to lose weight."

As Whitney prepares to enter a new decade with her upcoming 40th birthday in April, she sees the beauty in herself and couldn't be happier as she embraces getting older.

"I think I'm the most attractive I've ever been," she tells ET. "I look at myself ten years ago and I'm like, 'I'm just getting prettier.' I don't have any joint pains or anything yet, so getting older concerns I don't really have."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns to TLC on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

RELATED CONTENT: