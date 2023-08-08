'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11 Trailer: Whitney Tearfully Mourns Her Mom and Finds Her Half-Sister
A new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is almost here -- and more emotional than ever!
TLC shared the trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the reality show on Tuesday, which opens with series star Whitney Way Thore tearfully eulogizing her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, who died on Dec. 7, 2022.
"I don't know how we're gonna go one without her, but I know that she would want us to figure it out," Whitney shares with the gathered mourners.
After the emotional funeral, Whitney and her brother, Hunter, turn their attention to their father, Glenn, who is struggling after the loss of his wife.
"It's like he's just lost," Whitney shares with her brother. "He said, 'I don't want to do anything without your mother.'"
To lift Glenn's spirits, the siblings help him check some unexpected items off his bucket list, including getting a tattoo, trying out indoor skydiving, and traveling to Switzerland.
They also take a big step as a family, in reconnecting with a long-lost half-sister -- another of Glenn's children that Whitney and Hunter never knew about.
"I'm still trying to adjust to the fact that my dad fathered a child out of wedlock," Hunter admits.
See how it all plays out in the trailer above!
My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns for season 11 on Sept. 5 at on TLC.
