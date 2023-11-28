'My Sister's Keeper' Actor Evan Ellingson's Cause of Death Revealed

New details surrounding Evan Ellingson's death have been revealed. In documents obtained by ET, the actor's manner of death has been ruled an "accident."

According to People, via a statement from the coroner's department, Ellingson's cause of death was ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Ellingson was found dead on Nov. 5. He was 35. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department PIO, Ellingson was located in a bedroom at 11:31 a.m. The actor's father, Michael, reportedly told TMZ that his son died in a sober-living home.

Following the news of his death, Abigail Breslin -- who starred alongside Ellingson in My Sister's Keeper, took to Instagram to remember her late co-star.

"Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills," she wrote. "He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull 😂) and he was energetic and the life of the party. I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time."



She added, "Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster."

Breslin offered a side note asking her followers not to speculate the details of Ellingson's death "out of respect for his family including his daughter."

In addition to My Sister's Keeper, the late actor appeared on 24, Complete Savages and had a recurring role on CSI: Miami as the son of David Caruso's character, acting in 18 episodes between 2007 and 2010. Prior to his death, Ellingson appeared to have taken a step back from Hollywood. His final on-screen credit is from CSI: Miami in 2010.

According to Page Six, Ellingson is survived by a daughter, Brooklynn, who was born in 2008.

