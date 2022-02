Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are calling it quits. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life filed for divorce from her husband of three years, ET can confirm.

The split is already getting complicated. Scaglia is also now suing Haart, accusing her of illegally withdrawing $850,000 from a company account. According to court documents obtained by ET, Haart has been fired from her position as CEO of Elite World Group. ET has reached out to Haart for comment.

In 2019, the same year that she and Scaglia tied the knot, Haart was named the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group, which Scaglia purchased in 2011. The star of the Netflix series, which follows Haart's life after leaving the Orthodox Jewish religion and embarking on a fashion career, first met the businessman when they were both working for La Perla. At the time, Haart was the creative director and Scaglia was the CEO.

The court documents allege, "Haart made the illegal withdrawal upon receiving notice from the directors of Elite World Group LLC ("EWG"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding, that they would be voting at the next board meeting, February 11, 2022, on a proposal to dismiss her as chief executive officer. The very next day, Haart illegally transferred $850,000 from Freedom Holding to Defendant Haart Dynasty LLC, a limited liability company controlled by Haart."

Haart and Scaglia have appeared amicable on social media recently. Haart shared smiling pics with Scaglia on Feb. 2 to mark the first day of filming the second season of the Netflix series.

A source told ET in December that Haart and Scaglia had broken up. At the time, though, a second source told ET, "Julia and Silvio are currently living together and love each other."

Meanwhile, Haart's daughter, Batsheva Haart, is also going through a divorce. In November, the younger Haart and her husband, Ben Weinstein, announced that they were calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it's time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives as possible. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame."

"We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have both grown in the past 9 years each in our own way," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

