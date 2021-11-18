Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are going their separate ways. A source tells ET that the My Unorthodox Life stars "have split after nine years of marriage."

The news, which was first reported by E!, comes after it appears that Batsheva, a 28-year-old reality and TikTok star, removed all images of Ben, a real estate agent, from her Instagram. It's also just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Batsheva and Ben were both on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which is about the Haart family figuring out the secular world after leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The Netflix show has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with the Haarts about how they've acclimated to their new way of life. Check out that exclusive interview below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘My Unorthodox Life’: Julia Haart’s Family Reveals How Their Lifestyles Have Changed (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'My Unorthodox Life': Julia Haart Opens Up About Her Career Journey

'My Unorthodox Life' Trailer: From Ultra-Religious Jewish Community to Fashion CEO

Related Gallery