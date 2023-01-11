Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The 25-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's pregnant with her first child. Osaka shares her baby on the way with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, ET confirms.

In her post announcing the happy news, Osaka, who began dating Cordae in 2019, shared a photo of her sonogram as well as a lengthy message to her fans.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom' haha."

Osaka noted that "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me," before announcing that she plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January 2024.

"Love you all infinitely," she added. "... I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

In the caption of her post, Osaka wrote, "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

