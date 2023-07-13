Like mother, like daughter!

Naomi Osaka is sharing the first photos of her newborn daughter, just days after news broke that the 25-year-old tennis pro welcomed her first child with rapper Cordae.

Osaka began the photo slideshow with a look at the little one. While her face wasn't visible, the baby girl's adorable outfit was! Dressed in a zip-up onesie, the newborn's tiny arms and feet could be seen in the garment, which was decorated appropriately with pink and green tennis rackets and little green tennis balls.

Also featured in the post were photos of Osaka still pregnant, as well as a snap of her in the hospital ahead of giving birth. Additionally, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion shared pics of a sweet outdoor brunch she was treated to following the baby's birth, complete with pink mylar balloons that read, "Mom," and a close-up of her signature.

"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕," the new mom captioned the post.

While Osaka has yet to share details about her daughter's birth, or her official moniker, Cordae announced the little one's name while performing at Canada's Calgary Stampede this past weekend.

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," the 25-year-old rapper told the audience in between songs.

"Love you, I'm going back home," he said.

The athlete, who began dating Cordae in 2019, first broke the news of her pregnancy in January by sharing a photo of her sonogram as well as a lengthy message to her fans.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka wrote. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," she continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom' haha."

Osaka noted that "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me," before announcing her plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January 2024, and by her most recent post, that seems to be the case, with Osaka hinting that she'll be getting back on the court shortly.

