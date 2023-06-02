Naomi Osaka Reveals Sex of First Baby With Cordae

It's a girl for Naomi Osaka and Cordae! The 25-year-old tennis star revealed the sex of her baby in an Instagram post on Friday, standing in front of a sign reading: "A little princess is on the way."

The couple, who began dating in 2019, are currently expecting their first child together.

Osaka keeps it cool and casual in the sweet shots, showing off her growing bump in a cropped, cream-colored jersey with a lavender number 97 emblazoned on the chest. She completes the look with a cream baseball hat, baggy white pants and white sneakers, accessorizing with a silver watch and flashy necklace, bracelet and ring.

In the final shot, Cordae can be seen sweetly kissing her belly. He shared the photo to his own Instagram Story, adorably adding the hashtag #GirlDad.

Osaka announced the happy news of her pregnancy back in January.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote in a caption on social media. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka continued. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom' haha."

Osaka noted that "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me," before announcing that she plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January 2024.

"Love you all infinitely," she added. "... I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

In the caption of her post, Osaka wrote, "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

