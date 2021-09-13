Naomi Osaka Stuns in Dramatic Dress and Ruffled Cape at 2021 Met Gala
Naomi Osaka is having a major fashion moment at the 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest event of the year in a dramatic Louis Vuitton ensemble that was co-designed with the brand's creative director, Nicholas Ghesquière, and Osaka's sister, Mari.
The 23-year-old activist, who is also an ambassador for the fashion house, looked beautiful in a bright, colorful cinched jacquard dress and a long ruffled cape. According to Vogue, the look pays homage to her Japanese heritage and the print on the dress features the Koi fish. For glam, Osaka rocked a stunning, embellished structural hairstyle and red makeup.
This is the first Met Gala appearance for Osaka. The athlete is also a co-chair for tonight, alongside Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet. The Met Gala returns after a hiatus in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's theme and exhibition is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration into America's sartorial identity.
Osaka is no stranger to the fashion world. The sports superstar has wowed in statement-making ensembles on and off the tennis court.
She recently collaborated with Levi's to design a sustainable denim collection. Osaka has also made a splash in the beauty world with the launch of skincare line KINLÒ, which specifically offers skincare products for melanated skin tones. Earlier this year, Osaka created a range of colorful printed swimsuits with Frankies Bikinis.
