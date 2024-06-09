Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup said I do...again!

On Saturday, the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star and The Morning Show actor tied the knot in front of family and friends during a second wedding ceremony held in Mexico City.

The news, and footage of the affair, was shared on social media by Naomi's brother, Ben Watts.

"I'm making a video ……but tomorrow I’m taking pictures. Family x friends and lotsa fun @naomiwatts x Billy in Mexico City #wedding #benwatts #scrapbooking #familyandfriends," the photographer wrote.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup held a second wedding ceremony in Mexico City. - Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ben took to Instagram to first share a video that was a supercut of guests, including Justin Theroux, inside of reception. Also captured was the bride and groom who had funny moments in front of the camera.

In another sweet clip, Naomi and Billy stand in front of their guests holding hands, while she speaks to the room.

"This is a reminder of what life's about," she says as she holds her husband's hand. "The affirmation of love..one of the simplest things but of most importance."

Ben followed up his video, which another that shows Naomi in a white wedding dress and Billy piled in an elevator with their bridal party, that included Naomi's daughter, Kai, and son, Sasha -- whom she shares with Liev Schreiber -- and her niece Ruby, and Billy's son, William -- whom he shares with his ex, Mary-Louise Parker.

No additional details about the wedding were shared.

Naomi and Billy's second ceremony comes a year after the two actors said "I do" during a courthouse ceremony in New York City. Naomi took to Instagram to confirm the news of her and Billy's ceremony with a picture on Instagram.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," she captioned the post that shows her and Billy posing on the steps of the courthouse.

In January, Naomi opened up about the quick ceremony during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When asked if she intended on having that type of ceremony, The Watcher star revealed that "it just happened that way."

"No, no, not really. It just happened that way," she admitted. "We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly."

Naomi and Billy, both 55, co-starred in Netflix's Gypsy together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017, with engagement speculation swirling six years later when the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in April 2023.

In January, Naomi spoke with ET and revealed that she would love to join her husband on-screen on the The Morning Show.

"Something juicy, like not a nice person," she said of her dream role on the series. "The female version of him."

