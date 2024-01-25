Naomi Watts still has that newlywed glow. The actress dished on her recent wedding with Billy Crudup after quietly tying the knot last June.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Watts on her marriage. Sharing an image Watts had previously posted on Instagram, which showed the couple smiling gleefully on the steps of a New York City courthouse, Fallon asked Watts whether they always planned on that venue for their nuptials.

"No, no, not really. It just happened that way," she admitted. "We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly."

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Watts and Crudup, both 55, co-starred in Netflix's Gypsy together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017, with engagement speculation swirling six years later when the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in April 2023. Months later, she confirmed they were "hitched."

The Mulholland Drive star joked that their quick ceremony was "a very efficient way to do it" and marveled that one can "just make an appointment" online to get it done.

"It was really lovely," she shared on Wednesday. "It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking quickly in and out."

She added, "It was very special and very memorable."

Prior to their relationship, Crudup dated Mary-Louise Parker and Claire Danes. He shares a 20-year-old son, William, with Parker. Meanwhile, Watts and Liev Schreiber, who ended their long relationship in 2016, share Kai, 15, and Sasha, 16.

In February 2018, Crudup and Watts were spotted holding hands in London. The next month, Watts attended the opening night of Harry Clark, Crudup's Off-Broadway play. Not long after, the duo was photographed kissing in Paris.

When Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor Critics Choice Award for his Morning Show role in 2020, the actor thanked "my son and my friends and family and Naomi and everybody."

Later that year, during his Emmy acceptance speech for that same role, Crudup mentioned Watts' children.

"To the young people in my life, my glorious son, Will, my nephews, and all my godchildren, Sasha and Kai, please save us," he said. "Sorry to ask. I love you, and thank you."

The couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. Over the next year, Crudup and Watts attended a wedding together, celebrated Kai's graduation side-by-side, and stepped out for the Emmy Awards. Watts also marked her beau's birthday on Instagram, calling him "my love."

In recent weeks, the lovebirds have enjoyed one Hollywood "date night" at the Golden Globe Awards and another NYC outing at the Museum of Modern Art for Watts' Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiere.

