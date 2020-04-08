Naomi Watts had a frustrating day while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video of a meltdown she had after multiple things in her home broke in one day.

In the funny clip, Watts throws her head back and roars frustration along with a dinosaur sound effect.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day," she captioned the clip.

Watts' celeb friend, Julianne Moore, commented on her post, writing, "Bad news."

"Not a good day," Watts replied alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Last month, Watts shared how she's coping with the "awful uncertainty" that comes with the health crisis.

"I'm living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days... and yes... it was for Instagram," Watts wrote, before encouraging people to share their own quarantine tips and tricks.

Since then, she's posted pics and videos of her dancing and eating, quipping alongside the latter, "Quarantine PROTIP: EAT your feelings."

