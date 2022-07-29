A new NASCAR docuseries, Race for the Championship, has set a premiere date on USA Network: Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode unscripted series, which also debuts a dramatic two-minute trailer, aims to give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

According to USA Network's official synopsis, "Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other -- with a new car, new tracks and new challenges -- for their chance to make history."

Race for the Championship will chronicle the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs. NASCAR stars Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will be featured throughout the season, along with Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and others.

The 10-week NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on USA Network.

Watch the trailer for Race for the Championship below.

