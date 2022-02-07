Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spend Day at a NASCAR Race With The Kids
Blake Shelton Wrote a Love Song for Gwen Stefani for Their Weddi…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
Bernice King Reflects on Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.'s Leg…
Heidi Klum on Snoop Dogg Collab for New Song (Exclusive)
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell Gush Over Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Me…
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During …
'Bull' Cancelled Following Michael Weatherly's Decision to Leave
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
A day at the races! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent a day out the with the kids enjoying a NASCAR event in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The happy family turned out to the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, a pre-season exhibition race, and were all smiles as they had a great time at the track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Stefani took to her Instagram story to share some snapshots from the fun event, where she partied with her three kids -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7.
In one photo, a beaming Stefani gives her handsome hubby a sweet peck on the cheek.
Another pic she posted showed her kids, and the huge crowd at the Coliseum.
Stefani wrote on the post, "So fun to be out of the house!"
It was a sweet family outing for the happy couple, who tied the knot back in July at an intimate wedding ceremony on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.
For more on the cute couple and their adorable romance, check out the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton Calls His Wedding to Gwen Stefani the 'Greatest Gig'
Gwen Stefani Previews ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani at Her Final Las Vegas Residency
Blake Shelton Releases Wedding Vow Song 'We Can Reach the Stars'
Related Gallery