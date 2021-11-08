Ariana Grande showed Gwen Stefani some serious love over the weekend. Grande surprised the "Sweet Escape" singer at the final show of her Las Vegas residency -- Just a Girl -- on Saturday, and no one was more surprised than Stefani herself.

Grande took to her Instagram Story to share some pics from the show, including a snap of Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, performing their duet, "Happy Anywhere."

"Brilliant @gwenstefani congratulations on completing this incredible run love you so much," Grande wrote over video of Stefani singing No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

"That's my grandpa @blakeshelton I'm so f**kin proud. I love this song and you both @gwenstefani," the self-admitted Shefani "stan," added over a photo of the newlyweds onstage.

Stefani was shocked when she learned that Grande attended the show, sharing her surprise in another Story shared to Instagram.

"Ummmm @arianagrande u came to my show?! yay love u thank you," a stunned Stefani wrote on her repost of Grande's footage.

The residency, which began on June 28 and was initially slated to end in May of 2020, wrapped up over the weekend with show number 57 after the final eight performances were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just finished show no. 57, that was a wrap, guys," Stefani told fans in footage shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday. "I did a Vegas residency, and it is done. So I just wanted to say thank you so much to everybody that came out. It was absolutely so incredible, and I'm so grateful, and I love you guys."

Stefani posted more footage from the epic finale, including her touching duet with Shelton, writing,"@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️."

Grande wasn't the only member of The Voice family in the audience. John Legend, who is competing against Grande and Shelton on this season of the singing competition series, was there, along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who Instagrammed concert footage of her own.

Gwen Stefani Performs 'Don't Speak' With Husband Blake Shelton



