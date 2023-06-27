NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's sister-in-law, Marianne Janway, is speaking out following news that Johnson's in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, and 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, died on Monday after a shooting at their Oklahoma home.

"Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone," Marianna wrote on Facebook Monday.

Marianne is the sister of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, and the daughter of Jack and Terry. While Dalton is the nephew of Johnson and Chandra, it is unclear if Marianne is Dalton's mother.

According to a press release from the Muskogee Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Monday, where a female stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun, before hanging up.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a subject lying in the hallway inside the front door, whom they later determined was deceased. Shortly after arriving, officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.

When officers made their way inside, two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence. Jack, 69, Terry, 68, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton, died during the incident.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the tragedy is being investigated as a murder-suicide. The police department told the outlet that Terry is considered the suspect, but the motive is unknown and under investigation. It's unclear if Terry was the female 911 caller, the outlet reports.

Lynn Hamlin, PIO of the Muskogee Police Department, tells ET of the outlet's report, "Yes, I'm able to confirm that is correct information."

In the wake of the tragedy, Legacy Motor Club announced that Jimmie will not race this weekend.

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago," the club wrote on Twitter. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

