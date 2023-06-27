Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died following an accidental drowning in Florida. He was 35.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Mallet's death Tuesday in a statement shared to Facebook.

Per the OCSO, first responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2:00 p.m., when they discovered a group of people in the water near the second sandbar who had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore.

One of the individuals, an adult male, who was later identified as Mallett, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately taken, and Mallett was transported to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent drowning.

Mallett played at the collegiate level from 2007 until 2010 for the Michigan Wolverines and Arkansas Razorbacks. He was the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010 and was named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010, finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting that same year.

A third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was chosen as the 74th-overall pick to the New England Patriots in 2011, serving as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons.