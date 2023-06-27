Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is breathing a sigh of relief after surviving a scary incident on the highway.

The 28-year-old NFL player took to Instagram Tuesday to share a video of his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which had caught fire while he was driving, burning so badly that the front of the car and the hood were destroyed.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed 🙏❤️," he captioned a video of the charred car.

Debris from the fire was scattered around the car, which was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

The car looked nearly unrecognizable to photos of the luxury SUV Fournette posted in May. He did not specify how the incident occurred.

Fournette's fellow NFL colleagues took to the comments to share their relief that the football star made it out of the car fire unscathed.

"Awww hell naw bro I’m thankful! God talkin," Denver Broncos star Frank Clark wrote, with his former Buccaneers teammate, K. J. Britt, commenting, "Glad you good my boy!"

Many other NFL and college football stars also sent well wishes in the comment section, as well some Hollywood celebs, including comedian Michael Rapaport and rapper Meek Mill.

"WOW!!! Glad you're ok my man," Rapaport wrote, with Meek Mill leaving behind prayer hand emojis in the comments.

Fournette was released by the Buccaneers in March after he played three seasons on the team, winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, Fournette played three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after arriving to the team in 2017 as the fourth-overall NLF draft pick.

