Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Records, was injured in a car accident over the weekend while racing in the Trans Am Series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Georgia on Sunday.

Borchetta, who is the owner of the Big Machine Racing Team, crashed after going off-track during Lap 24 of the race and had to be extracted from his vehicle following the accident.

According to an update from Big Machine Label Group, and shared by the Trans Am Series on Twitter, Borchetta was "taken to the hospital to assess his injuries, and is currently in stable condition."

On Monday, Trans Am President John Clagett, and PMH CEO Tony Parella released a joint statement regarding the crash, sharing, "On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery."

"Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver and partner," the statement continued. "The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care."

A statement from the Trans Am Series regarding competitor @scottborchetta. pic.twitter.com/yrWhVIFhT2 — The Trans Am Series (@GoTransAm) March 27, 2023

Borchetta's wife, Sandi Spika Borchetta -- who is also an executive at the label -- is with her husband as he recovers in the hospital, Variety reports. Borchetta has competed in 34 Trans Am Series events since the start of the 2020 season.

Borchetta is best known for founding Big Machine Records, the first label to sign Taylor Swift in 2005. The songstress subsequently had a very public and fiery falling out with the record company, and Borchetta himself, in 2018, after moving to Universal Music Group.

