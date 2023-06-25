Ed Sheeran fans got double the performance on Saturday night.

During the Landover, Maryland stop of his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour, Sheeran took the stage as the opening act, after Khalid was involved in a car accident. Taking the stage in a relaxed white T-shirt and black pants combo, the "Perfect" singer had his guitar in hand as he shared the news about he "Location" singer's absence.

"He is recovering and we wish him the best," the 32-year-old told the crowd. Sheeran also joked that fans were going to arrive at the show and it wouldn't be as expected.

The stripped-down 30-minute set included songs from his latest album, - (Subtract). During his brief time onstage, Sheeran joked about being onstage with daylight.

"Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome," he told the crowd. "This is pretty fun."

He added, "I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, 'Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.'"

While he had fun, Sheeran sent another round of well-wishes to Khalid, before wrapping the impromptu set.

"I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston."

Later in the evening, the GRAMMY-winning singer returned to the stage with his full band and performed his full set.

Showing some love to the home team, the Washington Commanders, Sheeran took the stage on their homefield rocking punter Tress Way’s jersey.

Sheeran's tour is set to resume in Foxborough, Massachusetts on July. 1.

